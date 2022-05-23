HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSE:HIVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSE:HIVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HIVE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.80 price objective for the company.

