HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSE:HIVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSE:HIVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HIVE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.80 price objective for the company.
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.