Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.47. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 88,387 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 77,033 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 69,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,421. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.87. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

