HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Acquires £150.67 in Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider Richard Harpin bought 13 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,159 ($14.29) per share, with a total value of £150.67 ($185.74).

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 1,161 ($14.31) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. HomeServe plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 578.33 ($7.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,175 ($14.48). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 896.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 839.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSV. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.53) to GBX 1,205 ($14.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,200 ($14.79) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,228 ($15.14).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

