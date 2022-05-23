Hope Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.91 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

