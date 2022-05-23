Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.26. 482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,925. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

HMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

