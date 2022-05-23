Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.47. 1,406,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,678. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

