Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Director Walter C. Rakowich Sells 3,290 Shares

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,872,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $422,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 339.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,661 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,568 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,853 shares during the period.

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

