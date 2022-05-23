H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. H&R Block reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $33.08 on Monday. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in H&R Block by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 33,132 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

