Huazhu Group (HTHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Huazhu Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huazhu Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -119.25 and a beta of 1.31. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 820.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

