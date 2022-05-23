HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.44 EPS.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.84. 7,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,268. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $295.53 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $649.37.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HubSpot by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 207,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

