HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.37.

HUBS stock opened at $327.75 on Monday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $295.53 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.81 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in HubSpot by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 17,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 565.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

