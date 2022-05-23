HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $409.00 million-$410.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.71 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.42 EPS.

HUBS stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,268. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -239.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $295.53 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.46.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $649.37.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HubSpot by 42.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 207,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 565.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.