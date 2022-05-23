Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $17,172,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,459,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. 1,224,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

