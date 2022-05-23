Hunting (LON:HTG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.82) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 280 ($3.45). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HTG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.07) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.61) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hunting to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 319 ($3.93).

HTG opened at GBX 320 ($3.94) on Monday. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 345.50 ($4.26). The firm has a market cap of £527.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 306.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 236.97.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 14,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £32,376.96 ($39,912.43).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

