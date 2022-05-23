Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HNTIF. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hunting from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Hunting has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.25.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

