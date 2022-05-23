Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

HUT stock opened at C$3.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.93 and a 52-week high of C$20.61. The firm has a market cap of C$555.66 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$57.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.20 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

