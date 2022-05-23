Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.57) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on H. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $80.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 576.11 and a beta of 1.38. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $634,713 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

