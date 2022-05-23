i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $759.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50,311 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 65,861 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

