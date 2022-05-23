i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.53 million.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $759.60 million, a PE ratio of -36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after buying an additional 96,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

