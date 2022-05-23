ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.10.

ICLR traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $217.58. The company had a trading volume of 548,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $199.01 and a 1-year high of $313.00.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 10.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ICON Public by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

