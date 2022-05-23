Icosavax (ICVX) & The Competition Financial Survey

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) is one of 255 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Icosavax to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Icosavax alerts:

This table compares Icosavax and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $7.80 million -$66.97 million -1.51 Icosavax Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million -0.23

Icosavax’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax -1,326.23% -42.81% -34.42% Icosavax Competitors -4,587.78% -67.40% -30.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Icosavax and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 4 0 3.00 Icosavax Competitors 1657 5735 11373 210 2.53

Icosavax presently has a consensus price target of $48.57, suggesting a potential upside of 515.55%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 115.21%. Given Icosavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Icosavax is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Icosavax (Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.