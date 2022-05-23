Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Illumina posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.08.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $243.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.38. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $208.35 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

