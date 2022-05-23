Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $433.08.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,228. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina has a 52 week low of $208.35 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.92 and its 200-day moving average is $344.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Illumina by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,937 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $48,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 13.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
