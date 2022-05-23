Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $433.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,228. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina has a 52 week low of $208.35 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.92 and its 200-day moving average is $344.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Illumina by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,937 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $48,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 13.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

