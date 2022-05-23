IN8bio, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IN8bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IN8bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21).
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INAB. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IN8bio in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IN8bio by 70.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in IN8bio in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IN8bio in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in IN8bio by 87.5% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,160 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IN8bio
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
