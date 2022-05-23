Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 13.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Infosys by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Infosys by 24.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 3.8% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 234,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. 136,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,186,125. Infosys has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.