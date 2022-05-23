Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $437.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) will report sales of $437.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innospec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $438.70 million. Innospec posted sales of $354.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innospec will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Innospec.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innospec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $102.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56. Innospec has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

In other news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $145,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

