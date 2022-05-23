Insider Buying: 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CEO Acquires 10,141 Shares of Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DDD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.25. 1,439,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,418. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.38. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,992 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $274,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

