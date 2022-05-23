Insider Buying: AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) CEO Purchases 32,050 Shares of Stock

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis acquired 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $54,164.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AgroFresh Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.82. 20,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,136. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.85.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 787,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

