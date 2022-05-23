Insider Buying: Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Lowell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TKNO traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 39,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.28. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. On average, analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after buying an additional 289,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 119,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 2.9% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 227,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

