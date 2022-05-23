Insider Buying: Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) CEO Buys 12,415 Shares of Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Kandris acquired 12,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,063.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $305.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.61. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

ALTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $11,640,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,932,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,940,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $4,062,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,895,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 774,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

