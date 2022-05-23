Insider Buying: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) Director R Sharon Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $10,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,639.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $458.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $1.02. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

