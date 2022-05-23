Insider Buying: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Buys 785 Shares of Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Dake bought 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $24,696.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,374.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AROW traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,707. The company has a market cap of $515.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 33.05%. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

