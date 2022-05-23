Insider Buying: Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) COO Purchases 7,245 Shares of Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. bought 7,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $60,495.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,939.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 111,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,761. The stock has a market cap of $309.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.12. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $145.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter valued at $22,673,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 272,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 91,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 93.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 394,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,282 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

