Insider Buying: Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,908. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.91 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.72.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $866,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 80,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally.

