Insider Buying: Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) insider Mark Bankes purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($31,065.09).

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 86.31 ($1.06) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £998.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Centamin plc has a one year low of GBX 78.78 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.52). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

CEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.33) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.41) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 123.67 ($1.52).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

