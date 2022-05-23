Insider Buying: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Director Acquires 4,200 Shares of Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $11.80 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $575.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

