Insider Buying: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) Director David B. Foss bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. 1,227,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,092. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 486.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793,528 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,348,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,741,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $15,315,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

