Insider Buying: Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Director Buys 91,305 Shares of Stock

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) Director Donald A. Harris bought 91,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $63,913.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 357,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,318.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CREX stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. 92,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 3.43.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creative Realities had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Creative Realities by 150.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Creative Realities by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

