Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,591. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CYTH stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,353. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.76.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.71% and a negative net margin of 915.04%.
Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
