Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,591. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CYTH stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,353. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.76.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.71% and a negative net margin of 915.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.