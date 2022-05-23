Insider Buying: Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) insider Michael Feehan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 361,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,501. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.87. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth about $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $68,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,519,000 after purchasing an additional 644,986 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,877 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 391,732 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.