Insider Buying: GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) Director Seamus M. Mcgill bought 5,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $16,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,555.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GAN traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $3.11. 616,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,316. The firm has a market cap of $131.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.41. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 17.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAN shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GAN by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GAN by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,574,000 after buying an additional 471,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

