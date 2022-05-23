Insider Buying: GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) Director Seamus M. Mcgill bought 5,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $16,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,555.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of GAN traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $3.11. 616,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,316. The firm has a market cap of $131.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.41. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.
GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 17.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GAN by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GAN by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,574,000 after buying an additional 471,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
GAN Company Profile (Get Rating)
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).
