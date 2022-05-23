Insider Buying: LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) Director Andrew L. Graham purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,795. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LM Funding America stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. 19,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,773. LM Funding America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 497.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of LM Funding America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LM Funding America by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in LM Funding America during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LM Funding America (Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.