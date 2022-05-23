Insider Buying: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) Director Michael Jackson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 65.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blooom Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.1% in the first quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.