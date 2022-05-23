Insider Buying: Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Buys 15,599 Shares of Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 15,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,256.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,815,046.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MRSN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.36. 1,038,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

