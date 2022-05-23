Insider Buying: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Purchases 32,942 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 32,942 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,083.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,772,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,970,704.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Diwakar Choubey acquired 100,000 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00.
Shares of MoneyLion stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,295. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
About MoneyLion (Get Rating)
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.
