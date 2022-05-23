Insider Buying: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $21,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,734 shares in the company, valued at $869,947.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nerdy stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,138,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,028. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $332.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.52. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

