Insider Buying: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) EVP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.46 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,709.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.01. 70,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. Equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 18.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 45.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 67.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

