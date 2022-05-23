Insider Buying: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) EVP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.46 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,709.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.01. 70,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. Equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.
