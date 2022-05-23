Insider Buying: Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NECB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.80. 43,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,270. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 23.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $289,000. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $14,342,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $534,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,295,000. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.