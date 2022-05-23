Insider Buying: Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) CEO Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) CEO Mina Sooch acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,920.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of OCUP stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.01. 167,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,378. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.32. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.
Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.
