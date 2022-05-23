Insider Buying: Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) CEO Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) CEO Mina Sooch acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,920.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OCUP stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.01. 167,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,378. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.32. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

