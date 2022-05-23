Insider Buying: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Purchases 175 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.54 on Monday, reaching $579.11. The stock had a trading volume of 875,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,208. The company has a 50-day moving average of $674.41 and a 200 day moving average of $667.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.32 and a 12-month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

